Urban League asks judge to toss lawsuit; says no proof to financial misconduct claims made by former president

After being accused of financial misconduct, the Urban League has filed a motion, asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Dr. Kish Cumi Price.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More information has been revealed in the lawsuit filed by former Louisville Urban League President Dr. Kish Cumi Price.

She has accused the organization of financial misconduct.

The Urban League is now asking a judge to dismiss the lawsuit, claiming there is not enough concrete evidence.

Price alleges she was fired after uncovering financial issues, stating the organization misused grant money.

In a motion filed Tuesday, the Urban League is asking for the lawsuit to be tossed.

They argue Price did not cite any specific policy the league violated when firing her and the Urban League claims her firing happened before the alleged misconduct was brought up for an audit meeting.

The organization argues there is not enough proof to back up her claims.

A judge will now decide whether to move forward or dismiss the laws.

