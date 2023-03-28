Louisville Urban League's new interim CEO says he's ready to step up, continue to push forward

Lyndon Pryor was named the interim president & CEO following the sudden departure of Dr. Kish Cumi Price, who served in the role for just over four months.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Urban League (LUL) is keeping its eyes forward under new leadership, assuring the community the transition won't affect their ability to continue help those most in need.

Lyndon Pryor, who's been with LUL for eight years, has stepped into his new role as interim president and CEO following the sudden departure of Dr. Kish Cumi Price on March 20.

She served in the role for just over four months. In a statement last week, the Board of Directors wrote that Price would be "transitioning out of the role, effective immediately."

"There is nothing more that I have to offer," Pryor said, as it relates to information on what led to the decision. "These are things no one anticipates and no one expects. My focus over the last week, and coming into this role, has been to make sure the staff and employees here are well, that they are firm, that they feel safe and protected during transitions."

At the helm, Pryor says he plans to maintain the League's strong work, with priorities to increase the number of black-owned businesses, finance more affordable housing and tutor more JCPS kids.

"We are absolutely on course and confident that we can continue to push this work forward," Pryor said. "I stepped in because I know how important this work is."

Pryor is no stranger to the organization, working for LUL since 2015 -- most recently as the chief engagement officer. He's assuring the community that they won't miss a step under his leadership and will grow their reach.

WHAS11 also asked about the Department of Justice's findings from its investigation into Louisville Metro Government and LMPD.

Pryor says their biggest push for the Mayor's Office is to make sure members of the community are represented in LMPD contract negotiations, giving them a chance to weigh in.

"There are many, many things that lead right back to the types of terms that are agreed to between the city and the union," he said.

Pryor says there's no timeline yet to find a permanent CEO, but he says he'll serve in the role as long as needed.

