Sold-out Urban League Gala brings glitz and glam

The proceeds from the gala will benefit both the Louisville Urban League and its educational programs.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Urban League kicked off Derby in a grand way in west Louisville at the Norton Sports and Learning Campus on Wednesday.

Interim President Lyndon Pryor said the gala is all about the Urban League.

"This is our major fundraiser so we are going to talk about the work, and hope people support the work and what we are doing; trying to transform this community and make it a more equable place for everybody," he said.

Dave Christopher, the founder of the Academy of Music Production Education and Development (AMPED), said events like the gala "show the public and the community how much we come together and how well we can work together."

"And all of these folks in this place, we are in west Louisville, you know something they thought would never happen," he said. "So to be in this space, be with these folks and amazing community leaders and its partners, it shows we can get this done."

Gwendolyn McCormick said not only is the Urban League a great organization to sponsor, but the group also does so much for the community.

Attorney and community leader David Tandy echoed that sentiment.

"It's important to support the mission of the Urban League which is to continue to uplift the community of color, and more generally, and more specifically, the African-American community," Tandy said.

The Urban League has plans to expand its west Louisville campus and install affordable housing.

The sold-out Derby party brings in more than good times, it brings in the money. The proceeds benefit both the Urban League and its educational programs.

