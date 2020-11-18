Mechanic killed in accident at UPS Louisville Centennial hub

The company said a mechanic was killed while working at the UPS Centennial ground hub Wednesday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An employee at the UPS Louisville Centennial ground hub was killed in an accident early Wednesday morning, the company confirmed.

In a statement, UPS said a mechanic who repairs sorting equipment was fatally injured in a workplace accident at around 4:30 a.m.

"This is a tragic situation, and we offer our deepest condolences to the employee’s family at this difficult time," spokesperson Jim Mayer said. "Safety is one of our core values at UPS, and we are working with relevant authorities to determine what happened."

The hub, near UPS Worldport, is home to package pickup and delivery operations for Louisville and surrounding counties.

The name of the employee has not been released. WHAS11 will update this story with more information when it is received.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.