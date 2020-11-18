Man arrested in connection with damaging recently replaced windows at Brown & Williamson Tower, police say

The building's leasing agent said the crime shows an increasing number of vagrants and professional beggars in downtown Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just one day after a man was arrested for busting out windows at the Brown & Williamson Tower, the senior vice president for the company leasing the office building said the destruction "points to a much larger problem" in Louisville.

LMPD charged Troy Mercer with criminal mischief after he admitted to breaking windows at the tower with a hammer, causing more than $1,000 worth of damage just days after new windows were installed.

While leasing agent Doug Owens said he was glad someone was arrested, he said the crime shows an increasing number of "vagrants and professional beggars" in the downtown area.

"I, along with many others, have been urging City officials (Metro-Council and the Mayor’s office) to address the problem of vagrancy and professional begging in our downtown for over a year," Owens said. "Many of the vagrants are aggressive and that is something which can be off-putting to many."

Owens said they decided to remove boards from their windows following guidance from the city, however leaders "did not listen to the concerns of the business community."

"As downtown struggles to rebuild [following] COVID-19 shutdowns and the damage caused by the riots this summer, we simply must do all we can to create a safe and welcoming environment for all," Owens said.

The leasing agent said he was "disappointed" that the current state of downtown was not a priority, saying it was as vibrant as ever pre-pandemic. Now, Owens said businesses are looking to other locations.

"Aggressive vagrants and boarded up buildings send a poor message to visitors and potential new businesses," Owens said. "I wish the City would see this problem and treat it like the emergency it is."

