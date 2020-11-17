3-year-old girl shot, injured in Fairdale

The child, a young girl, was taken to the hospital around 3 a.m. on Tuesday. Police said her injuries were not life-threatening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating after a child was shot early Tuesday morning.

According to Elizabeth Ruoff with LMPD, a 3-year-old girl with a gunshot wound was brought to St. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital in a personal vehicle around 3 a.m. on Nov. 17. The child was then taken to Norton Children's Hospital for treatment and Ruoff said she is expected to survive.

Police believe the shooting happened in the 10800 block of Sparrow Circle in Fairdale. It is unclear how the girl was shot, but Ruoff said everyone involved has been accounted for.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.