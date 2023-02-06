UofL Health expanding Urgent Care Plus into west Louisville

More than half of the $350,000 donation will fund an Echo machine, expanding onsite cardiology services at the Parkland Clinic.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — University of Louisville Health is expanding medical access and reducing patient disparity by expanding services into west Louisville's Parkland neighborhood.

The expansion is thanks to a $350,000 donation by Ted Nixon and Frank Harshaw.

“When we opened the Parkland Clinic location in 2021, it was part of UofL Health’s commitment to expand access and reduce barriers to care in our community,” Tom Miller, CEO of UofL Health, said. “This considerable gift helps reduce specific disparities and brings specialty care into this neighborhood.”

According to UofL Health, half of the donation will fund an Echo machine to expand onsite cardiology services at the Parkland Clinic. The machine helps doctors look at the structure and function of a patient's heart.

Dr. Kim Williams, UofL Physicians cardiologist at the Parkland location said heart disease is the leading cause of death for people in the U.S.

"As a cardiologist who is seeing patients at west Louisville's Urgent Care Plus, I know this equipment will help provide patients with real-time information and help prevent them from additional visits at farther locations," Williams said.

The $350,000 donations also makes room for a full-time licensed clinical social workers, officials said in a press release.

“The need for mental health services and interventions is tremendous and growing,” UofL President Dr. Kim Schatzel said. “Access to mental health services in low income and medically underserved communities is limited, and we plan to fix that thanks to this donation.”

To learn more about the Urgent Care Plus center in the Parkland neighborhood, click here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.