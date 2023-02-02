Norton Healthcare expands financial assistance program; Here's what to know

According to a news release, the changes are supposed to "increase access to healthcare by alleviating financial stress."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Norton Healthcare made a significant step to get care for people with less money by expanding their financial assistance program.

Households that make equal to or less that 350 percent of the federal poverty level can get help from Norton to pay medical bills, whereas previously households were eligible for help only if their income was equal to or less than 300 percent of the federal poverty level.

Now, officials say, individuals can apply early to participate in the expanded financial assistance program. By completing it ahead of time, it will take away the barrier that some people experience when they have to discuss their financial matters at the point of care.

According to a news release, families would previously need to complete an application after receiving treatment, but now this can be done before there's even a need for medical treatment.

"By providing this proactive approach to our Financial Assistance Program, families across the region can put their health first without the burden of worrying about the financial aspects at the point of care," Russell F. Fox, president and CEO of Norton Healthcare, said.

According to a news release, people that are preapproved for financial assistance will receive a verification letter. If you or your family haven't been to a Norton location in the past, or if you don't have insurance, you can still apply for assistance if you are eligible.

"Everyone in our community deserves access to quality health care," Fox said. "We are committed to creating initiatives and programs that remove barriers and work toward eliminating challenges for those seeking care."

If you believe you are eligible for the financial assistance program, you can apply here. You can also call (502) 479-6300 to request a physical copy of the application.

Once you are approved, the application will be valid for one year and those taking part in the program can reapply every year.

For more information about the financial assistance program, please click here.

