Louisville Civic Orchestra honors healthcare heroes with music

The performance helped raise money for healthcare workers, who the orchestra calls modern day heroes.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Civic Orchestra, one of Louisville's oldest continuously-performing orchestras, honored healthcare heroes with a concert on Saturday.

The orchestra performed works from Schubert's unfinished symphony and from Beethoven's Heroic symphony.

Fittingly, the performance helped raise money for healthcare workers who they call modern day heroes.

"What better types of heroes to thank in our own community than healthcare workers who have worked so hard over the last few years," Gabriel Lefkowitz, LCO's artistic director and conductor, said.

Another concert will be hosted on Feb. 8 at the Wyatt Center for the Arts at Bellarmine. The performance is free, but they will be taking donations.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.