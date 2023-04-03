'Trans rights are human rights!' | Dozens rally against bills impacting LGBTQ in downtown Louisville

Dozens gathered on the steps of Metro Hall on Saturday with signs supporting rights for the LGBTQ community.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After several bills recently advanced in the General Assembly impacting the LGBTQ community, Louisville advocates are rallying against them and calling them discriminatory.

Dozens gathered on the steps of Metro Hall on Saturday with signs supporting rights for the LGBTQ community.

"Trans rights are human rights!" the crowd chanted.

According to the Fairness Campaign, there are 11 bills making their way through the State Capitol.

Two of them advancing in Frankfort including a bill limiting where drag shows can be held and who can attend. That bill advanced to the full Senate after passing the committee.

The other, would ban gender affirming care for minors.

Democratic State Senator Karen Berg’s husband, Bob Brousseau, spoke to those attending the rally. His advocacy helped inspire opposition to trans-restrictive legislation.

“My son Henry Berg-Brousseau died two and a half months ago. It’s something that I’ve been worried about for years. He was bullied, he was teased, and he was trans,” he said. “He was working for his own rights for so long. It shouldn’t be this way. Hate should not be a political platform.”

Berg was an outspoken supporter of her son and also made passionate speeches about transgender rights in the Senate when it came to sports in Kentucky.

During House arguments, some doctors in support of the bill said allowing children to choose their gender and make medical calls cause more harm.

The bills are expected to be taken up in the Senate in the coming days.

