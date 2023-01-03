Louisville schools protest bills making their way through state legislature

Students at Noe Middle and Manual High Schools protested different bills impacting the LGBTQ+ community.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wednesday, students at two Louisville schools protested some bills targeting the LGBTQ+ community that are making their way through the state capitol.

Parents and middle schoolers at Noe Middle refused to enter school at 7 a.m. while protesting bills that would restrict gender-affirming care and the use of preferred pronouns in classrooms.

Tori Rommes said her child planned the protest.

"I think they need to just come down here and actually meet these kids. I don't think a single one of them knows a trans child and if they had a trans child maybe they could understand what it's like," she said.

Students at another school, Manual High School, walked out around 1 p.m.

Atherton High School students also protested the bills on Valentine's Day.

"If you don't love and support your child for who they are, they will die," Rommes said.

This comes a day after students and allies at the University of Louisville rallied in support of trans rights, and protested how students who are transgender said they're being treated on and off campus.

According to the Fairness Campaign, there are three Senate bills and eight House bills in the Kentucky legislature targeting the LGBTQ+ community.

Seven of these bills are centered around the transgender community, preventing trans people from being their authentic selves and getting gender-affirming care according to the Fairness Campaign.

However, the sponsors for these bills said they're increasing parents rights, and the rights of parents within the schools, and protecting children.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.