'Protect our children': Crowds protest anti- LGBTQ bills at Kentucky Capitol

Inside the chambers, the group was met with devastating news.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly a hundred people rallied at Kentucky's Capitol building on Thursday in response to two bills moving through Frankfort that target the LGBTQ+ community.

"We're going to go in there and where going to demand justice! We're going to, to go in there, and we're going to demand hope," one protestor shouted.

But while inside the chambers, the group was met with devastating news. Senate Bill 115 passed a committee vote and will now head to the full Senate.

The bill classifies drag shows as 'adult businesses' and puts them in the same category as strip clubs or adult movie theaters. The amended bill says drag shows cannot be performed on public property and in places where children could see them.

Protestors say the legislation is hateful and will only hurt the state's economy.

"There will be a significant impact on our economy, and reducing economic activity, and creating disincentives for companies to invest in Kentucky," Mike Slaton, executive director of Louisville Pride Foundation, said. "And for what? Just to send a message that you don't approve of LGBTQ people."

However, supporters say "protecting children" is more important.

"I think every vote up here is for the love of Kentucky's children. Not one of us will trade off a better economy for one child's life," Senator Gex Williams said.

People shared the same sentiments before the house committee passed HB 470, including Luka Hine, a woman who went through gender-affirming surgery, but has since de-transitioned.

"Children deserve to know that their body isn't something needing to fixed. They deserve to get actual help that will get to the bottom of their distress," Hine said. "This isn't about hate. It's about doing no harm."

House Bill 470 bans gender affirming health care for minors, which many parents argue is life threatening.

"I know you say you want to protect children. I know you say you're worried about the under 1% that do transition but for the 99.6%, gender affirming care can be life saving," Brittany Strobel said.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.