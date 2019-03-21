LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The attorney representing a group of Hurstbourne residents opposing Topgolf is asking a judge to reverse the decision made by the Louisville Planning Commission and Louisville Metro Council.

According to Attorney Steve Porter, at the time Topgolf filed applications for things such as zoning and a conditional use permit, the names “Topgolf USA, LLC” and “GGP Inc.” which were used did not yet exist. Porter said neither of those companies were registered with the Kentucky Secretary of State which is a requirement to conduct business in Kentucky.

“That is then an illegal application, and all of the eight applications that they made were made illegally under names that did not exist in the state of Kentucky or really any place else we have found out,” Porter said.

Despite approval from the Louisville Planning Commission and Louisville Metro Council, Porter’s hope in filing this new motion is that a judge will decide in his favor.

Hurstbourne resident Peggy Barber said she and the other plaintiffs will continue to fight Topgolf because it will affect everyone in their neighborhood.

“I just want to make sure that we just keep on going, and keep on going, and take care of our neighborhood and our community,” Barber said.

The attorney representing Topgolf, Cliff Ashburner, calls this new motion “meritless.”

“This motion, which seeks to piecemeal the case and cause further delay is not only meritless but is in direct contravention of the Court’s order, an order Mr. Porter proposed. We look forward to arguing the entire case in accordance with the Court’s order on May 23 and prevailing on the merits at that time,” Ashburner said in a written statement.

