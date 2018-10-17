LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — A spokesperson for the Hurstbourne neighborhood opposing Topgolf said they are willing to support the business -- but in a different location.

Spokesperson Bob Gunnell of Boxcar PR said the trust of Bullitt Farms is offering their land to Topgolf. The 24 acres of land is less than 1,000 yards away from the original location, sitting next to the I-64 and I-264 interchange.

Gunnell said the location would give increased visibility to Topgolf while also satisfying its Hurstbourne neighbors.

"What we're saying and what our attorney has authorized this group to move forward is a compromise that would let everybody win," Gunnell said. "That would let Topgolf and the community that wants it, it would let Oxmoor Mall win and it would let the Hurstbourne residents win."

The proposal has been presented to the mayor's office and Greater Louisville Inc., but the mayor has yet to respond.

In a statement the general manager of Oxmoor Center says Topgolf has been looking at the Louisville market for the past three years and said Oxmoor Center is the only site in the city where it can be successful.

New statement from Oxmoor general manager on word of a proposed compromise of Topgolf location. It's been proposed to move Topgolf closer to I-64 and I-264 adjacent to Oxmoor Apartments.

"There is much invested in this project, both from the public and the parties involved, so, it's important to continue the Planning Commission process that has been underway since March," the statement said.

The next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 18. The planning commission can either approve or deny Topgolf's development at Oxmoor Center after which Metro Council will vote on whether to approve the commission's decision.

Both groups may then take the decision to court.

