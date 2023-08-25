Thunderstorms cause damage in Louisville area; 25,000 without power in Jefferson County

A line of severe weather moved through the region Friday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A line of severe thunderstorms barreled through the Louisville area Friday night, causing tree damage and leaving thousands without power.

Bardstown Road was closed at Murray Avenue about 8:30 p.m. after a large tree fell in the road. There were no reports of injuries.

About an hour earlier, traffic on the I-64 west ramp from 9th Street in Jefferson County was diverted due to standing water.

A Louisville Metro police officer was injured when a tree fell on her cruiser. According to LMPD, the officer was part of the security detail on Applegate Lane where two homes filled with dangerous chemicals are under investigation.

According to LG&E's outage map, more than 23,000 customers in Jefferson County were without power as of 9 p.m. That number eclipsed 25,000 by 10:45.

A little over 12,000 are without power in Bullitt County as of 10 p.m.

Strong storms moved through the area starting about 7:30 p.m. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for several counties in the region.

Many reports of downed trees were made across the region.

High school football games throughout the area were delayed or postponed.

It is hailing and thunder storming at Trinity right now. The prospects of playing a football game seem quite low @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/hDbLKCypaN — Travis Breese (@tbreeseontv) August 26, 2023

The storms followed near-record heat on Friday as temperatures reached 99 degrees. The record high for Aug. 25 in Louisville is 100.