LMPD officer injured by falling tree while patrolling Applegate Lane

The officer was part of the security detail for two homes filled with hazardous chemicals. Severe storms hit the area Friday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro police officer was injured Friday after a tree fell on their patrol vehicle during a severe thunderstorm.

According to LMPD spokesman Sgt. Matt Sanders, a female officer was sitting inside her cruiser on Applegate Lane when a tree fell on top of the vehicle. The officer was temporarily trapped inside and sustained head and neck injuries.

Sanders said she was transported to the hospital. She was "conscious and alert" at the time of transport and is expected to make a full recovery.

The officer was part of the security detail for two homes on the street that are under investigation and filled with dangerous chemicals. The Environmental Protection Agency found mercury outside one of them Friday.

The city previously announced plans to burn down one of the homes, but the "controlled burn" is no longer a sure thing. The EPA is expected to make a recommendation on next steps soon.

Officers have been patrolling the area for weeks.

A line of severe thunderstorms moved through the Louisville area Friday night starting at about 7:30. There were several reports of tree damage and power outages.