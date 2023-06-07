Kentucky, portion of southern Indiana under excessive heat warning; how to stay safe

Parts of Kentuckiana are about to experience some of the hottest weather of the season. Here are ways to keep you, your family and pets safe.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville and parts of southern Indiana are under an extreme heat warning through Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 90s to possibly 100 with the heat index in triple digits by the end of the week.

According to the American Red Cross, extreme heat kills more people than any other weather event and believe climate change is making heat events “more frequent, more severe and last longer.”

The elderly, children, those who are sick, and overweight are at the highest risk of extreme heat-related illnesses.

What are the signs of a heat-related illness?

Ready.gov shares four things to look for if you are not feeling well:

Extremely high body temperature (above 103 degrees F) taken orally

Red, hot and dry skin with no sweat

Rapid, strong pulse

Dizziness, confusion or unconsciousness

Staying hydrated is key – drink plenty of water and avoid sugary, caffeinated and alcoholic drinks.

You should limit your time outside. If you have to be outside, a hat is suggested to protect your face and find areas of shade. Those working outdoors or participating in activities (workouts, etc.) should not be active during midday heat.

Other tips include wearing lightweight, light-colored clothing, using your oven less to keep temperatures cool inside your home and taking cool showers or baths.

If you need to find a cooling center in your area, contact:



Do not leave people or pets inside hot cars. It's always good to do a double check before locking up your car.

Pet lovers should also consider their safety.

Make sure they have plenty of shade and cool water. Keep in mind that asphalt can get extremely hot, and it can be uncomfortable for them.