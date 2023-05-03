Child accused of threatening a Bullitt County middle school charged with felony, arrested

The juvenile was charged with second degree terroristic threatening.

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — A child under the age of 18 years old has been arrested after a threat was made against a Shepherdsville middle school on Tuesday.

According to a Bullitt County Sheriff's Department statement, the juvenile responsible for the threat was charged with second degree terroristic threatening, a felony charge.

On May 2 in the late evening, Bullitt County police say they were made aware of a potential threat to the students and faculty of Bernheim Middle School.

According to officials, extra precautions were put in place the following day and police began investigating the threat.

Police arrested the child accused of making the threat as of Wednesday morning. The Bullitt County Sheriff's Department said in a statement it intends to pursue the prosecution of these charges to the full extent of the law.

