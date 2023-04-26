JCPS: Stolen gun found in student's backpack at Newburg Middle School

In a letter sent to parents, Newburg Middle School principal Dr. Shamika Johnson said they received information that a student might have a gun on property.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two students at a Louisville middle school were searched on Wednesday and a stolen gun was found according to officials.

Johnson said they immediately raised their security level and called Jefferson County Public School (JCPS) Police and Louisville Metro Police.

The stolen gun was found in one of the students' backpacks according to Johnson.

"The safety of our students and staff is our top priority at Newburg. We appreciate students and staff who abide by the 'see something, say something' rule and alert us to possible threats against our school," Johnson said.

One student was taken into custody by JCPS Police and Johnson said they would both be disciplined in accordance with the student handbook.

This comes the day after the Board of Education discussed their potential Weapon Detection Systems plan.

