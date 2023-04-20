Indiana student arrested after paying someone on social media $15 to call in bomb threat to their school, police say

Sellersburg Police Chief Russ Whelan confirmed a Silver Creek High School student was arrested less than 12 hours after the threat.

Sellersburg Police Chief Russ Whelan confirmed a Silver Creek student was arrested less than 12 hours after the threat.

He told WHAS11 News the teenager paid someone on social media $15 to make the threat.

Whelan said the person responsible for the threat is well known among law enforcement for these kinds of fake calls, and that he gets paid online to make calls like this all over the country.

According to a letter from Superintendent Dr. Chad Briggs, the school received the threat at 11:50 a.m. The caller claimed there was a bomb in a restroom.

All students and staff were evacuated, and Briggs said both law enforcement and staff searched the school but "nothing of concern has been found."

He said students were relocated to the middle school and they brought in a bomb-sniffing dog out of an abundance of caution.

