TEN20 Craft Brewery taking over Heine Brothers' on Douglass Loop

The coffee shop location in the Highlands is now closed as TEN20 prepares to start renovations.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — TEN20 Craft Brewery has locations in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood, Anchorage and will soon have a new location in the Highlands.

As of July 1, the brewery has taken over the Heine Brothers' Coffee shop at 2200 Bardstown Road, also known as the Douglass Loop location. Following renovations, TEN20 said it plans to open the taproom this Fall.

This will be TEN20's third location in the Louisville area and second satellite taproom. The flagship brewery opened in Butchertown in 2020, with the first satellite taproom in Anchorage following in 2021.

In addition to a rotating beer selection, including some brewed specifically for the Highlands, TEN20 also plans to continue serving Heine Brothers' coffee at the location. The brewery said there will also be expanded hours.

The move comes less than three months after Heine Brothers employees announced plans to unionize.

On Thursday, the union released a statement via social media alleging they were "blindsided" by the decision to close the Douglass Loop location.

In the statement, organizers claimed the shop closed six hours early and employees had no prior notice before an afternoon meeting.

Cofounder and President of Heine Brothers, Mike Mays, told WHAS11 News the store closure came as the company moves its focus to operating drive-thru coffee shops.

"Even before the pandemic drive-thrus were becoming a store feature that our customers demanded more and more," Mays said in an email statement. "All of our new store have drive-thrus, including our first drive-thru-only store that will open this fall at 7701 Bardstown Road in Fern Creek."

Mays said all the employees that work at the Douglass Loop store will have the opportunity to transfer to another store and will receive a stipend to help with the transition, or be able to receive a severance benefit.

Union organizers said they plan to protest outside the Douglass Loop location on Friday at 10 a.m.

This story will be updated as we learn more information.

