'It should not be this way': Louisville coffee chain employees intend to unionize

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Employees at Heine Brothers’ Coffee are announcing plans to unionize Friday. They said the company pays low wages and there is a lack of affordable benefits according to a press release.

Some of the benefits they are asking for include:

paid sick days

affordable healthcare

minimum staffing requirements

COVID-19 safety protections

Employees have formed a committee with representatives from 15 of the 18 locations.

“I love my coworkers, and they are what keep me going on this job, but there is not a day that goes by on a shift that someone does not end up in tears," said Heine Brothers’ barista, Aaron Bone. "It should not be this way. Heine Brothers’ needs to respect us as the workers that are keeping their operation going. We deserve properly staffed stores, proper pay and benefits for the work that we are doing, and a say in the way that our stores are run."

Employees are calling on the coffee chain to "live up to the progressive and inclusive image they have cultivated in Louisville over the years." According to the release, employees have felt excluded from decision-making within the stores.

In a statement to WHAS11, a Heine Brothers' Coffee spokesperson said:

“We have been told some Heine Brothers baristas have expressed an interest in forming a union. While we respect our employees’ right to organize, we believe that, as a locally owned and operated company, Heine Brothers is well positioned to address the ideas and concerns of our employees without the involvement of a union. From what we have heard, union proponents are already misinforming other baristas and the public. For instance, we understand they have claimed some Heine Brothers employees make $9 per hour, which is far less than any of our employees make. We have always worked to keep our company and stores healthy and positive places to work, where all are treated with respect and dignity, and we remain committed to these core values.”

