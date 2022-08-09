Teenager arrested following shooting near UK campus

Jason Almanza allegedly shot a woman and injured 10 other people while intoxicated, according to Lexington Police.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — One woman was shot and several other people were injured near the University of Kentucky in Lexington on Sept. 7 at almost midnight.

When officers arrived on scene for reports of shots fired, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Ten other individuals were transported to a local hospital for non-gunshot related injuries.

All injuries, including the gunshot wound sustained by the woman, were reported as non-life-threatening, according to a press release.

Lexington Police arrested Jason Almanza-Arroyo in relation to the crime.

He has been charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree assault (communicable fluid) and alcohol intoxication in a public place, according to the release.

Almanza-Arroyo is currently detained at the Fayette County Detention Center.

Officials say two arrests, unrelated to the shooting, have also been made and additional charges are pending

This case is ongoing, we will update this story with more information as we learn more.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, through an online portal, or through the P3 tips app.

