x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Woman arrested outside UK basketball head coach John Calipari's house

A University of Kentucky spokesperson says the woman was looking for someone who doesn't live at the home. The incident isn't related to the coach or his family.
Credit: AP
Kentucky head coach John Calipari on the sidelines against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A woman was arrested outside the home of University of Kentucky men's basketball head coach John Calipari on Tuesday.

The UK Police Department and Lexington Police were called to Calipari's home earlier in the day, a university spokesperson confirmed.

When police arrived, they found a woman outside the home and she was charged with criminal trespassing and theft of a credit card.

According to the spokesperson, the woman was looking for someone who does not live at the home and the incident is not related to Calipari or his family.

The woman's identity has not been released at this time. No other information has been made available at this time.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

MORE LOCAL STORIES LIKE THIS ONE HERE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

GET Videos on Demand | Watch WHAS11 on Roku and Amazon Fire TV

Sign up for the WHAS11 newsletter: "WHAS Up Kentuckiana." Get the latest headlines and videos from around Kentuckiana delivered daily to your inbox.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

'Boo at the Zoo' tickets on sale now for the Louisville Zoo

Before You Leave, Check This Out