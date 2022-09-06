Woman arrested outside UK basketball head coach John Calipari's house

A University of Kentucky spokesperson says the woman was looking for someone who doesn't live at the home. The incident isn't related to the coach or his family.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A woman was arrested outside the home of University of Kentucky men's basketball head coach John Calipari on Tuesday.

The UK Police Department and Lexington Police were called to Calipari's home earlier in the day, a university spokesperson confirmed.

When police arrived, they found a woman outside the home and she was charged with criminal trespassing and theft of a credit card.

According to the spokesperson, the woman was looking for someone who does not live at the home and the incident is not related to Calipari or his family.

The woman's identity has not been released at this time. No other information has been made available at this time.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

MORE LOCAL STORIES LIKE THIS ONE HERE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.