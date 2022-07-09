'This is a serious, serious issue here': Louisville expresses concern after mail thefts, postal worker robberies

USPS told WHAS11 they have an ongoing active investigation looking into the robberies and mail theft activity.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Posts on social media detail thefts at United States Postal mailboxes in Louisville.

USPS told WHAS11 they have an ongoing active investigation looking into the robberies and mail theft activity.

A Louisville man, who frequents the post office, said he hopes this ends soon.

"This is a serious, serious issue here,” Mike Dwayne Acklin said. "I just hope that people would quit doing bad things."

Acklin said he’s been dropping mail off inside the post office off Crittenden Drive for years.

"I just know that it's safer and I know that it will get to where it's supposed to be going,” he said.

One robbery happened right across the street from Slugger Field. Investigators said a man robbed the postal carrier at knifepoint July 29.

A witness shared a video with WHAS11, and it showed the moments before police said two men robbed a mail carrier at gunpoint in PRP on Aug. 12.

Several people on social media shared their own stories about mail theft, and some, like Acklin, advised people to go inside.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.