TARC offers free service to polling locations on Election Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — TARC says it will continue its part in helping the community reach the polls on Election Day.

All TARC routes on Nov. 8 will be fare-free to provide free access to and from Kentucky General Election polling locations.

Officials with TARC said they will have normal service on “all fixed routes.” Riders can skip the fare box to take their route to a polling location or any other destination. This free service also includes those who use the TARC3 paratransit service.

Executive Director Carrie Butler said the transit company is committed to providing access to all, especially when it comes to exercising the right to vote.

“We encourage community members to board TARC to and from the polls or wherever they need to go,” she said.

Jefferson County Clerk and Board of Elections Chairperson Bobbie Holsclaw added, “Our office works to help every qualified voter in Jefferson County cast their vote. We're incredibly glad TARC is also on board with that principle through once again providing fare-free rides to the community on Election Day.”

Polls on Election Day are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and if you are in line at 6 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

Visit TARC’s website to plan your route and the County Clerk’s website to find your polling location.

