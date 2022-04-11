Early voting ends in Jefferson County as candidates make last pitches for support

Democrats and Republicans running for office made their pitches to the public as the last day for early voting was held.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Early voting for the general election in Jefferson County has wrapped up.

Candidates are making their last-ditch efforts to sway voters to their sides.

On Saturday, Kentucky Democratic candidates hosted a breakfast, encouraging people to get out to vote.

“We are almost there. Give it everything you have in this last mile,” Louisville Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg said. “Over these last few days, go that extra couple of minutes to ask three or four or five more people to vote. Because if we all in this room do it, it will add up.”

Bill Dieruf, the Republican candidate, hosted a rally to draw his support for his campaign.

“Louisville is ready for change. Louisville is ready to go to a new direction. And I appreciate the vote that I’m gonna get from my opponent. He says we’re ready to go to new directions. Well, he’s the old directions so that means he’s gonna vote for me – correct?” he said.

According to Secretary of State Michael Adams, Kentuckians have taken advantage of early voting.

On Thursday and Friday, about 171,868 Kentuckians voted – breaking that number down, he says it was 82,918 Republicans, 79,497 Democrats and 9,453 Independents. The numbers for Saturday have not yet been reported.

If you missed early voting, you can still vote on Tuesday.

Polling locations in Jefferson County will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 pm.

Remember, if you are in line by 6 p.m., you will still be able to vote.

