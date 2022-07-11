More than 253K people voted early in Kentucky, officials say

The numbers show early voting has been a success for the most part.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky's General Election is less than 24 hours away, but last week Kentuckians across the Bluegrass had the chance to vote early over a three-day period.

This is the first midterm election where Kentuckians have been able to cast their ballots early and the numbers seem to show it was a success.

According to state officials, more than 253,000 residents chose to vote early. That's about 7% of the registered voters in the state.

Secretary of State Michael Adams said of the people who have voted so far, more than 120,000 were Republican, 117,000 were Democrat and nearly 15,000 were Independent.

76% of issued absentee ballots have been returned. If you’re voting absentee and haven’t yet returned your ballot, be sure your county clerk has it in hand by 6pm Tuesday. https://t.co/WcF1QzMWTn — KY Secretary of State Michael Adams (@KYSecState) November 6, 2022

In Jefferson County, 40,000 people have already voted, according to the county Clerk's Office.

Those who didn’t get to vote early can still vote on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Remember, if you are in line at 6 p.m., you will have the opportunity to vote.

Click here for more information and how to find your polling location.

