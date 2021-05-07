Man with ties to 'Boogaloo Bois' pleads guilty to inciting a riot

The FBI claims Subleski used social media and other forms of communication to incite a riot in downtown Louisville the same day as the U.S. Capitol breach.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Court documents show a man with ties to the Boogaloo Bois, John Subleski, has pleaded guilty to federal charges.

The FBI claims Subleski used social media and other forms of communication to incite a riot in downtown Louisville the same day as the U.S. Capitol breach.

On Jan. 6, Subleski made several posts online as the Capitol riots were happening. One post reads, "If [Washington] DC falls everywhere falls. So if the BBQ starts then I just wanna say to my fellow Luau participants," accompanied by an animated GIF saying "Aloha." Another post reads, "Time to storm LMPD."

According to the FBI, Subleski participated in a march through downtown Louisville on Jan. 6. He is accused of shooting at a vehicle and attempting to block traffic during the event.

Under the agreement, Subleski could face five years in prison.

His sentencing is scheduled for July 26.

