LMPD targeting illegal drag racing after multiple issues over the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police emphasized its commitment to curbing illegal street racing Monday, after incidents on the Watterson Expressway and Broadway Avenue over the weekend.

"We've been around the world, I've never seen anything as crazy as this in my life," Pat Rice said.

Rice and her husband Chet were on their way home from the American Legion around 11:30 p.m. Friday. When they hit the traffic and a 30-minute slowdown, they thought there was an accident.

"And then we heard the sound of screeching tires," she said.

People were racing and doing doughnuts in the middle of the expressway as a crowd formed.

They tried to call LMPD's non-emergent number and said there was no response.

"So, we called 911, and immediately he was put on hold," Pat said. After about thirty seconds she said they answered. "We're very aware of that situation, thank you for calling, and he hung up."

LMPD responded with this statement Monday:

"We understand and share the community’s concern over illegal street racing. Reckless driving creates an environment where numerous, law-abiding individuals are exposed to high and unnecessary risk. The department is committed to curbing this activity, while simultaneously not creating greater risk through its enforcement efforts. To that end, the department is pulling together its resources and manpower to specifically target those engaged in illegal drag racing and mitigate the reckless behavior. Additionally, we encourage the public to report large groups of vehicles gathering by contacting LMPD, so that officers can address the issue before roadways are obstructed or used for illegal racing."

Metro Council President David James said the lack of a response Friday night stems from staffing. "This is what it looks like when we don't have enough police officers," he said.

LMPD is currently short more than 300 officers and will lose more than 60 next month to retirement, according to James.

