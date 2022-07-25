Seeing red: Louisville Metro shows spike in COVID-19 cases

Last week, Louisville had 2,869 cases and 13 deaths reported.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County is back in the red after a recent uptick in cases of COVID-19.

Charlotte Ipsan, chief administrative officer at Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital said the facility has seen a slight jump in patients affected by the virus.

Ipsan said about 62 patients throughout Norton Healthcare have tested positive recently.

However, half of those patients were admitted for other illnesses.

Norton is also seeing a huge drop in the number of COVID-19 related deaths and patients in intensive care.

“We don't see that with this variant and as we did previously. But we do know if you have received your vaccination and your booster, although it doesn't eradicate the disease, we're seeing a lot less impact on that severity of illness,” she said.

At UofL Health, officials said they have 57 patients across six hospitals with the virus – nine are in intensive care and four others are on ventilators.

WHAS11 News reached out to several businesses, restaurants, universities and companies in the area to see if they are taking extra precautions.

Humana is requiring masks for employees who are not vaccinated.

Ipsan said she is confident everyone knows what to do if things happen to get worse.

"I know the public has learned a lot, as we all did. We're all in this together."

