Suspect in custody following fatal shooting of woman at Portland gas station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have made an arrest, three days after a deadly shooting of a woman in the Portland neighborhood.
LaTodd Allen, 40, has been charged with murder.
According to Metro Police, their officers responded to the Boone’s Marathon in the 500 block of North 22nd Street around 9:30 p.m. on July 22.
Officers located 40-year-old Lavonne Cooper who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
She was rushed to UofL Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police said a woman who was inside the store suffered a gunshot wound to the arm. The woman went to Jewish Hospital on her own for treatment.
In addition to the murder charge, Allen is facing assault, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
He’s currently being held at Metro Corrections awaiting arraignment.
