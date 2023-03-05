Louisville to offer free storm debris drop-off sites in Jefferson County

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg and Metro Public Works have announced free drop-off sites beginning March 6.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Residents looking to drop off debris following Friday’s storm will have options available to them around Jefferson County.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg and Metro Public Works have announced free drop-off sites beginning March 6.

How does it work?

The sites will only accept tree debris and bulky items.

Metro Public Works says the tree debris must be separated from bulky waster for easy off-loading. They will not accept mixed loads.

They are also not accepting hazardous waste.

If you decide to use one of these drop-off locations, you will be required to give your name and address.

These sites will be open from Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where are the locations?

Shawnee Park – 4501 West Broadway

Public Works Yard – 10500 Lower River Road (enter from Bethany Lane)

Near Fairdale Elementary – 10618 West Manslick Road

Fern Creek Park – 8703 Ferndale Road

Smith Creek Compost Facility – 13312 Aiken Road (tree debris only)

Public Works Yard – 595 North Hubbards Lane

Waste Reduction Center – 636 Meriwether Avenue

Metro Public Works says contractors and businesses hauling debris should use the Waste Reduction Center for the usual feel.