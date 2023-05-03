JCPS cancels Monday classes due to internet, power outages

JCPS says they are down to 9 schools without power and 25 schools without internet access following Friday's storms.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools will be closed Monday.

The district made the announcement Sunday evening after updating the public about issues with schools following Friday’s severe weather.

JCPS says they are down to 9 schools without power and 25 schools without internet access.

“While crews continue to work throughout the night to restore power to as many schools as possible, we know our families and staff were impacted by the storm,” district spokesperson Carolyn Callahan said in a statement.

More than 200 employees were out over the weekend surveying the school checking for damage.

Callahan reported issues like downed trees, branches and power lines. A couple of schools had flooding inside a room.

JCPS also said the day will operate as a traditional snow day with no NTI for students and staff.

However, they said the KHSAA Regional Basketball Tournament will go on as scheduled, but other athletic and extracurricular activities are canceled for Monday.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.