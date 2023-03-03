Beshear: 2 tornadoes confirmed in Kentucky, thousands without power

As of 3 p.m., at least 53,148 Kentuckians are without power. Utility crews from neighboring states are providing aid.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A powerful severe weather system rolling through Kentuckiana on Friday has cause numerous problems across the state.

Between flooding and strong wind gusts, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has issued a state of emergency to prepare state resources to help residents impacted by the storms.

The governor said two tornadoes have been confirmed in McCracken and Christian Counties.

Thunderstorms in Kentuckiana are producing up to 80 mph winds.

Numerous other counties in Kentucky and southern Indiana are currently under a tornado watch until 5 p.m.

Western Kentucky is seeing the most power outages with total households without power reaching 53,148 statewide, according to Beshear.

Utility workers from other states are headed for Western Kentucky to restore power to people as quickly as possible.

According to LG&E, hardly any outages have been reported in Louisville. The majority of power outages are likely due to high wind.

We will update this story with more information as the storm progresses.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.