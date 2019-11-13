LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was an early morning breakfast at the Henry Clay Hotel as people filled their grand ballroom. All waiting to hear how our Downtown Core fairs among other, surrounding cities.

"When you think about where we were at the beginning of the decade versus where we're at now, I think the transformation, the Renaissance of Downtown is very promising," said Louisville Mayor, Greg Fischer.

Fischer citing the Omni, Revitalization of Whiskey Row, including the Moxy and Hotel Distill. He also talked about neighborhood growth like that of Portland, Nulu and Butchertown.

Here are some of those numbers:

From 2010 to 2017, Louisville has seen a 15% growth in our population

25 to 34 year olds living in downtown grew from 19 to 25 percent

"The population growth that we've seen in the last seven years puts us in an enviable position among our peers," said Matthew Ruther who is the Associate Professor of Urban and Public Affairs at University of Louisville.

Ruther went on to say that more people are living in our downtown core than other cities that are considered larger than ours. Louisville actually sits at fourth place, just behind Indianapolis, Charlotte and St. Louis.

In another report, I-Q-S Research interviewed 414 people about downtown Louisville. Part or the results show that 43% of people think it's family friendly and 41% say it's comfortable.

"This is one of those areas when we look at this slide, we say these are not failures, but we don't want to sugarcoat it, we still need to move the needle on this, we still need to improve," said Shawn Herbig who is the President of IQS Research.

We asked how these numbers will integrate into future development for the core and were told that we'll learn more when the next ten-year Master Plan comes out. We're currently in year eight of this Master Plan.

►Contact reporter Kristin Goodwillie at KGoodwillie@whas11.com and follow her on Twitter and Facebook.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.



