Spencer County teen dies in car crash, school confirms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Spencer County community is mourning the loss of a student.

According to a Facebook post, Spencer County High School announced Nathan Wimsatt died following a car crash sometime Saturday night.

The student-athlete, they said, was beloved member of their school community and part of their soccer and tennis teams.

“Please be in prayer for Nathan’s family, our students, and our staff as we face the grief that the coming days will bring,” the post read.

The school said grief counselors will be available in the library on Monday to provide support for all staff and students.

They were also scheduled to begin KSA testing but have delayed it so they can “focus on the well-being of their school family.”

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the loss of one of our own. Last night, senior Nathan Wimsatt was... Posted by Spencer County High School on Sunday, April 30, 2023

