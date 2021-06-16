LMPD: Driver involved in deadly crash on South 3rd Street was under the influence

Police said an SUV and a motorcycle crashed Tuesday night. The person on the motorcycle was killed and the driver of the SUV was arrested.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police said a person is in custody following a deadly crash on South 3rd Street Tuesday night.

According to a release from LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff, the crash happened around 8:45 p.m. Police believe the driver of an SUV was trying to make an opposing left turn when he ran into a motorcycle in the opposite lane.

The operator of the motorcycle died at the scene. That person's identity has not been released.

Ruoff said the man driving the SUV was found to be under the influence and was arrested. Police have not released any further information on his identity.

What other people are reading on whas11.com:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.