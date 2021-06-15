Man caught on camera stealing Louisville business owner's car

Police are looking for the man who was caught on camera vehicle belonging to the owner of Video Kitchen in Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It only took a matter of seconds for Edith Bush's car to be stolen and she believes the man responsible was caught on camera.

"That's the crazy thing. I have live footage of this guy and a clear shot of his face," she said.

On June 12 around 6 p.m., Bush, the owner of Video Kitchen on Bardstown Rd., was working in the store alone when she heard the back door slam.

"I ran to the back of the store because I knew I was alone. I started yelling, 'Hello? Hello?'" she said.

There was no answer, the store was quiet.

It wasn't until later that night Bush realized her keys were missing along with her Nissan Murano. Her car had been parked in the parking lot near Video Kitchen but was no longer there.

Security cameras captured a man running in the back parking lot of the store. The footage catches a shirtless man running and eventually finding his way to the Nissan Murano, where he hops in and then drives away.

Bush said she doesn't recognize the man and is asking for the public's help identifying him. She has filed a police report with LMPD.

If you have information that can help police, you can submit an anonymous tip to 5740-LMPD.

