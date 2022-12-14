Solar Over Louisville ranked third largest solarize campaign in the US

In total, 92 property owners signed contracts to install solar panels on their homes and small businesses this year, the mayor's office said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In less than a year, the city's Solar Over Louisville campaign has become the largest solar project in Louisville and the third largest solarize campaign in the country this year.

The campaign is a partnership between Metro Government and the Louisville Sustainability Council (LSC). Officials said residential buildings account for more than 27% of the city's greenhouse gas emissions.

Solar Over Louisville gives residents in Jefferson County the chance to use their collective buying power to obtain discounted rates for wholesale rates for solar installation.

According to Mayor Greg Fischer's office, 92 property owners signed contracts to install solar panels on their homes and small businesses in 2022.

"Fighting the effects of climate change takes buy-in from everyone," Fischer said. "We are excited by the interest Solar Over Louisville received this year and look forward to continuing the program in the coming years as we strive to meet our sustainability goals."

The mayor's office said the solar arrays will collectively represent a $2.8 million local investment. On average, Solar Over Louisville homes are expected to have 80% of their annual energy usage met through solar.

Officials said the number of installations done in communities with higher concentrations of Black and minority residents and low to moderate-income households exceeded the national average as well.

Kristen Beck, a Solar Over Louisville participant, said the program made going solar "a simple decision."

Beck said she had to go through a webinar with more information about the program and the company that would do the installation -- Solar Energy Solutions -- and any questions she had before meeting with the installer and getting a quote.

"The whole process gave me a lot of confidence in my decision," she said. "I could not be any happier with the outcome. Just wish I'd done it sooner."

Given the significant community interest, officials said they plan to relaunch the program in 2023.

Solar Over Louisville is the latest project by Metro Government aimed at moving Louisville closer to 100% clean energy community-wide and net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, Fischer said.

