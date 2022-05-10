'Putting less trust in the power': Mayor Fischer plans to reduce gas emissions over the next two decades

An expert with the Air Pollution Control District said this can happen if Louisvillians start working towards the goal now.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer signed an executive order on Wednesday to reduce gas emissions over the next two decades.

He plans to reach that goal in 10-year increments.

An expert with the Air Pollution Control District said this can happen if Louisvillians start working towards the goal now.

"Today we are proud to fulfill that pledge to safeguard our environment for present and past Louisvillians by setting a new target for Louisville to have emissions by 50% by 2030, and set net zero emissions by 2040," Fischer said in a press conference.

Matthew Mudd, communications coordinator of Air Pollution Control District, said Louisvillians can make that first step by buying electric vehicles.

"Converting to an electric car, you know," said Mudd. "Little choices like that, using less energy and putting less trust in the power."

The city has proven results that its air quality program is working and is reducing pollution.

The mayor said to keep reaching this new energy goal more solar energy homes will be built.

"When it comes to our built environment, we will build on strategies in our emissions reduction plan such as making buildings and energy more efficient and getting solar on more homes," Fischer said.

The Lawn Care for Cleaner Air program, which has been around for more than two decades, still rewards consumers for buying electric lawn equipment.

"They give rebates on electric lawn equipment for people who are purchasing or replacing their gas stuff," Mudd explained. "It results in less emissions at the street level, emissions that come out of lawn mowers account for a significant amount of vehicle emissions."

The focus of the executive order is to improve the air quality across Louisville.

For more information about Air Quality Action Partners, please click here.

For more information about rebates for Lawn Care for Cleaner Air please click here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.