Simmons College of Kentucky expanding their college career center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Simmons College of Kentucky, and Louisville's only historically Black college and university (HBCU), is expanding their college career center.

According to a press release, the college and Stock Yard Bank & Trust announced on Thursday a new $50,000 partnership to expand Simmons' new career center to serve more of the college's students and to implement software and facility upgrades.

"This investment ensures that the newly named Stock Yards Bank & Trust Student Success Center can offer robust on-campus programming to help more than 500 students reach their career goals," Kevin Cosby, president of Simmons College said.

Officials with the university said the funding will also go toward supporting the new Simmons College Leadership Institution Program, which is designed to educate students on the interpersonal skills and knowledge needed for future opportunities.

“Each of the four phases allows the student to view leadership from different perspectives and provides opportunities to examine and enhance their skills,” Robin Lester, M.Ed., recently appointed executive director for student success and career development, said.

