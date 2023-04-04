Simmons College establishes Center for Racial Justice in response to DOJ report

Simmons College said the center is needed because racism is endemic in Louisville and the nation, but it reflects a bigger problem that needs to be addressed.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Monday, Louisville's only Historically Black College & University (HBCU) established a racial justice center as an ongoing response to the Department of Justice's report.

According to a press release, the Jesse L. Jackson, Sr., Center for Racial Justice at Simmons College of Kentucky will do three things:

Educate people on social and systemic racism

Advocate for just laws and policies

Legislate to help "improve public safety in order to move from disparities to equity."

Simmons College said the center is needed because racism is endemic in Louisville and the nation, but it reflects a bigger problem that needs to be addressed. The college called the police a "symptom" of a bigger issue -- "the centuries-old disparity between the races."

The Eula Mae and John Baugh Foundation based in Houston, Texas made a founding contribution and approved a $2 million grant to the center, according to the release.

They announced the center at a Unity Service held to commemorate the anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s assassination.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.