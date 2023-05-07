Beloved Kentucky sign language interpreter Virginia Moore dies

Virginia Moore and Gov. Andy Beshear helped keep Kentucky informed during some of the hardest days of the pandemic.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Beloved Kentuckian and sign language interpreter Virginia Moore died on Saturday.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear shared the terrible news on Twitter on Sunday, recounting what an amazing person she was.

"Virginia Moore, the Kentuckian who taught us all the importance of leading with love and inclusion, passed away yesterday," Beshear said in a tweet.

Beshear and Moore addressed Kentucky sometimes every day with "Team Kentucky" updates during the height of the pandemic.

In October 2020, Virginia Moore announced during a public briefing that she was diagnosed with stage one uterine cancer.

She used her platform to tell others not to forget to take care of themselves and pay attention to their own health, even during a pandemic.

Later that same month, Moore announced she was cancer-free but would need to be monitored for the next five years.

Kentucky, I have some heartbreaking news to share. Virginia Moore, the Kentuckian who taught us all the importance of leading with love and inclusion, passed away yesterday. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/CD5lojG9ru — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) May 7, 2023

"Virginia was a rock of stability and grace during the pandemic. She helped bring us all together in our most challenging times, so I hope you’ll join Britainy and me today in praying for all who loved her," Beshear said.

Moore is a nationally certified interpreter who has spent more than 25 years with the Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and the Hard of Hearing.

She was honored for her dedication to the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community in Kentucky in 2021. The Award was given to its namesake by the Kentucky Educators for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

"I will miss her greatly, but as Virginia would remind us in our grief: We will get through this; we will get through this together," Beshear said.

