'Please get yourself checked.': Kentucky sign language interpreter free of uterine cancer

In a video message, Virginia Moore said she was free of uterine cancer and urges women to get tested early.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Editor's Note: Video attached is from October 8.

Sign language interpreter Virginia Moore announced she is cancer free in a video message during Gov. Beshear’s daily briefing.

Moore was diagnosed with stage one uterine cancer in early October. She said she is doing very well and thanks to the James Graham Brown Cancer, all of the cancer is gone. The center would have to monitor her progress over the next five years.

"Don't wait, please get yourself check,” Moore urged Kentucky viewers.

Moore said if she had waited any longer that she would still be in treatment. She thanked all Kentuckians for their kindness and used the opportunity to encourage other women to get tested early for pap smears.

“Let’s take that kindness and that support and give it to everyone who are battling coronavirus,” Moore said.