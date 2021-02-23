Sign language interpreter Virginia Moore surprised with award that's in her namesake

Virginia Moore was honored for her dedication to the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community in Kentucky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — First Lady Britainy Beshear made a special announcement at Monday's COVID-19 briefing. It was to honor the state's well-known and respected sign language interpreter Virginia Moore.

Moore was honored for her dedication to the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community in Kentucky. The Award was given to its namesake by the Kentucky Educators for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

Moore is a nationally certified interpreter who has spent 25 years with the Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and the Hard of Hearing.

In early October 2020, Moore announced that she had been diagnosed with stage one uterine cancer. Weeks later she said declared cancer free after undergoing a medical procedure and post-treatment.

Moore encouraged people to take their health seriously and to get their wellness exams. She said early detection is what saved her life. More importantly, she asked Kentuckians to wear their face masks

"Don't wait, please get yourself check,” Moore urged in a video she made for Kentuckians. The governor showed it during one of his news conferences while Moore was recovering.

She returned as the governor's sign language interpreter for the COVID-19 briefings in early December.