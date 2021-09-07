Sherman Minton renewal team hosting 'Guess the Gallons' contest

How many gallons of paint will it take to cover the Sherman Minton Bridge? You could win a $100 gift card.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The team behind the Sherman Minton Bridge Renewal Project is having a little fun with the upcoming construction.

Starting July 19, you can try to guess how many gallons of paint it will take to paint the bridge in a "Guess the Gallons" contest.

The six people who get closest to the correct amount will each win a $100 gift card to a restaurant surrounding the bridge in west Louisville or New Albany. Participating restaurants include The Table, Sweet Peaches, Board and You and The Exchange.

Guesses can be submitted at shermanmintonrenewal.com/guessthegallons. The contest will be open through Aug. 16 and the winners will be announced the next week.

Painting will continue throughout the construction process, which is expected to be finished by the middle of 2023.

While the exact number of paint gallons won't be known when the contest winners are announced, the winning number will be based on an initial estimate by the Sherman Minton Renewal Project team.

The first phase of construction on the bridge, which includes truss painting and replacement of the lower deck, is expected to begin in August.

The 59-year-old bridge connecting Louisville to New Albany through I-64 over the Ohio River sees about 70,000 cars crossing a day. Project plans to make repairs on the bridge were finalized in early 2021 after years of discussing the possibility.

The project includes replacement or refurbishment of all bridge decks, rehabilitation or replacement of structural steel elements and installation of new lighting, among other repairs. It is expected to cost $137 million overall.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.