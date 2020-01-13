LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Shepherdsville City Council will meet Monday night to vote on a resolution to make the city a second amendment sanctuary city.

According to a copy of the resolution,

"The Shepherdsville City Council hereby designates the City of Shepherdsville as a Second Amendment Sanctuary in order to preserve for the citizens of Shepherdsville their rights as guaranteed by the Constitution of the United States of America.

Be it further resolved, the Shepherdsville City Council hereby expresses its intent to uphold the Second Amendment rights of the citizens of Shepherdsville, Kentucky.

Be it further resolved, the Shepherdsville City Council hereby declares its intent to oppose any infringement on the right of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms.

Be it further resolved, the Shepherdsville City Council through this Resolution hereby declares our rights, our freedom, and our liberty as guaranteed by the Constitution of the United States of America."

This vote comes on the heels of a number of Kentucky counties proposing to become second amendment sanctuary counties along with a rally in Frankfort.

WHAS11 will update the outcome of the decision on this resolution.

RELATED: Oldham among counties across state requesting to become 2nd Amendment county

RELATED: Dozens of Kentuckians rally in support of Second Amendment

RELATED: 2nd Amendment rally planned for Frankfort

RELATED: Kentucky counties pass resolution supporting gun rights

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.