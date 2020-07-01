FRANKFORT, Ky. — On the first day of Kentucky's legislative session, dozens rallied in Frankfort defending their Second Amendment rights.

Several Kentucky counties have passed resolutions declaring local governments Second Amendment sanctuaries. The resolutions are in response to a Red Flag law proposed by Sen. Morgan McGarvey. The law would limit a person's access to firearms if deemed a danger to others or themselves.

According to a map tweeted out by Representative Thomas Massie, at least 14 counties in Kentucky have approved Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions.

"These resolutions are primarily symbolic in nature that we're seeing at the county level just to send a message that our fiscal courts, our judge executives and our magistrates stand with us, we the people, against these measures,” Rep. Savannah Maddox (R) said.

Barry Laws, owner of Open Range, has created a petition to make Oldham County a sanctuary county.

“The goal is to enlighten our legislature that this is very important to us, and citizen control, some people call it gun control, I call it citizen control, is not what we're looking for on an amendment protected by the constitution,” he said.

