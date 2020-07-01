LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A bill that may be proposed in Frankfort is a Red Flag law and gun rights activists are already fighting back.

A Red Flag law would allow police to take away someone's guns if they're deemed dangerous.

The group, Kentucky United, is expressing their concern about the proposal by hosting a Tuesday rally at the Capitol.

It's also part of a push for Second Amendment sanctuary counties, which would protect citizens' right to own guns.

Barry Laws, owner of Open Range, has created a petition to make Oldham County a sanctuary county.

“The goal is to enlighten our legislature that this is very important to us, and citizen control, some people call it gun control, I call it citizen control, is not what we're looking for on an amendment protected by the constitution,” he said.

In Nelson County, Sheriff Ramon Peneiroa expressed his support for a similar resolution in his county saying it expresses concern and opposition to any laws that may infringe or unconstitutionally restrict citizens' rights to keep and bear arms.

Although he did warn the resolution would not supersede any law.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.